Jason Pierre-Paul leaving for Miami after one game with Saints

Jason Pierre-Paul, 34, indicated in a social media post that he was joining the Miami Dolphins...
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One game with the Saints was apparently enough for Jason Pierre-Paul.

The three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher thanked the Saints for bringing him out of the unsigned free agent wilderness in an Instagram post Monday night, but indicated he plans to sign with the Miami Dolphins instead of staying on New Orleans’ practice squad.

The native of Deerfield Beach, Fla., attached a dolphin emoji to his statement, in which he wrote, “I would like to thank the New Orleans Saints and the organization for giving me the opportunity to play for them, I can’t even lie it was a hard decision to make, to all the guys in the locker room I appreciate y’all accepting me as a teammate and to all the coaches appreciate you guys for believing in me. I’M COMING HOME 🐬”

Pierre-Paul was elevated from the Saints’ practice squad and played 17 snaps in Sunday’s 24-15 loss in Atlanta, recording two tackles.

The Saints signed the 34-year-old on Nov. 14, during the team’s bye week. The Dolphins decided to go after him after losing linebacker Jaelan Phillips for the rest of the season. Phillips tore his left Achilles tendon in Friday’s victory over the New York Jets.

