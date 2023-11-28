LSU’s Nabers named as finalist for Biletnikoff Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior Malik Nabers has been named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the top receiver in college football at any position.

The three finalists will be voted on between now and Saturday, December 2nd, before the winner is announced Friday, December 8th at The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Nabers had an amazing season for the Tigers, snagging 86 passes for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns. The junior from Youngsville, Louisiana averaged 18 yards per reception thanks to his incredible catch and run ability, going over 100 yards receiving in nine of the twelve games he played in this season.

