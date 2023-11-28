Mother advocates for stricter punishment as daughter’s criminal troubles escalate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans mother says her oldest daughter has been in and out of the juvenile justice system for years, and she believes judges have been too lenient.

“This is my daughter, but I don’t know who she is anymore,” said the mother.

The mother, who is raising six kids alone while her husband serves a 30-year murder sentence, says Orleans Juvenile Court has been too lenient. She says her daughter has previously assaulted four police officers and tested positive for drug use more than a dozen times when going before a judge.

She says Juvenile Court Judge Candace Anderson has repeatedly sentenced her daughter to home incarceration, regardless of the fact that she has cut off two electronic monitors over the past two years.

Despite the mother’s plea for a more restrictive sentence, legal analyst Joe Raspanti notes limited avenues for appeal.

“It’s a big issue. You always want to do what’s best for the children, which is least restrictive, but sometimes you want to be more restrictive depending on the case,” said Raspanti.

When asked, Judge Anderson said the Supreme Court prohibits her from making any comment about open cases involving juveniles.

“I don’t think mama has many avenues of appeal other than to say ‘Please give my daughter a more restrictive sentence,’” said Raspanti.

So far that hasn’t happened.

“I wish I never called the police. I wish I had not called and she just was not in the system,” said the mother.

Though the mom worries, she has created an LLC for her daughter, hoping that she can utilize her cosmetology skills and see a path forward.

“She has many potentials. She writes, she can cook, rap, and she loves reading novels,” said the mother.

The court recently placed the 17-year-old girl with a relative and she appears to be attending school. Her mother still worries that without proper punishment, her daughter’s criminal activity may continue into adulthood.

“She needs to sit down somewhere. If not, she’s gonna have her first case at OPP at 18,” the mother said.

Raspanti is calling for the legislature to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding juvenile court proceedings for experts to examine ways of reforming the system.

