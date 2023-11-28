BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cold night tonight and a rainy finish to the week

Widespread frost expected
Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight with widespread frost likely for most of the area...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of sun is making for a nice day with temperatures managing to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s, but a mostly clear sky will mean a cold night ahead. Winds relax and dry air is settled in so temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. A freeze warning goes into effect for areas away from the water and north of Lake Pontchartrain. We will also see widespread frost likely everywhere outside of the immediate metro area.

The cold weather will be short lived as we will see temperatures rebound Wednesday afternoon with easterly and southeasterly winds. Our next low pressure system starts pushing deep tropical moisture north from the Pacific across Mexico fueling several days of rainy weather and storms. Over the four to five day period expect 2″- 4″ or rain. Some stronger storms are possible overnight Thursday into Friday with on and off rain through the weekend.

