Slidell police book inmate with murder in apparent overdose death of jail prisoner

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police on Monday (Nov. 27) booked a woman inmate with second-degree murder in the apparent overdose death of another female jail prisoner last week.

Sarah Blackmon, 39, was booked with second-degree murder, introducing contraband into a penal institution and failure to seek assistance in connection to last Wednesday’s death of 25-year-old inmate Theresa Zar inside the city jail.

According to Slidell Police, Blackmon admitted that she smuggled narcotics -- suspected to be fentanyl -- into the jail when she was arrested earlier last week on unrelated charges.

“Despite being thoroughly searched, Blackmon admitted that she shoved the narcotics deep inside her vaginal cavity, making it nearly impossible to be detected,” the department said in a statement. “At some point, Blackmon provided Zar the narcotics, who then subsequently died from a suspected overdose.

“Blackmon, who observed Zar in distress, failed to provide and/or seek assistance, which could have saved her life.”

Louisiana law states that anyone who unlawfully distributes or dispenses a controlled dangerous substance, which is the direct cause of the death of the recipient who ingested or consumed the controlled dangerous substance, can be charged with second-degree murder, a crime that carries a mandatory lifetime prison sentence upon conviction.

Zar was found deceased in her jail cell. Police said an autopsy was performed by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office, but that the results of toxicology tests could take several weeks.

