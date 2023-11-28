BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Slidell police book inmate with murder in apparent overdose death of jail prisoner

Sarah Blackmon, 39, is accused of second-degree murder in the apparent overdose death of...
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police on Monday (Nov. 27) booked a woman inmate with second-degree murder in the apparent overdose death of another female jail prisoner last week.

Sarah Blackmon, 39, was booked with second-degree murder, introducing contraband into a penal institution and failure to seek assistance in connection to last Wednesday’s death of 25-year-old inmate Theresa Zar inside the city jail.

According to Slidell Police, Blackmon admitted that she smuggled narcotics -- suspected to be fentanyl -- into the jail when she was arrested earlier last week on unrelated charges.

“Despite being thoroughly searched, Blackmon admitted that she shoved the narcotics deep inside her vaginal cavity, making it nearly impossible to be detected,” the department said in a statement. “At some point, Blackmon provided Zar the narcotics, who then subsequently died from a suspected overdose.

“Blackmon, who observed Zar in distress, failed to provide and/or seek assistance, which could have saved her life.”

Louisiana law states that anyone who unlawfully distributes or dispenses a controlled dangerous substance, which is the direct cause of the death of the recipient who ingested or consumed the controlled dangerous substance, can be charged with second-degree murder, a crime that carries a mandatory lifetime prison sentence upon conviction.

Zar was found deceased in her jail cell. Police said an autopsy was performed by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office, but that the results of toxicology tests could take several weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Three of four teens plead guilty in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey

Latest News

The New Orleans Police Department is leveraging electronic monitoring technology more than...
Electronic monitors prove critical in solving crime in New Orleans
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
Jury deliberating fate of Linda Frickey carjacking suspect John Honore
Police tape surrounds a bullet-damaged SUV that crashed Monday (Nov. 27) near a hydrant at...
1 killed, 5 wounded in two related Seventh Ward shootings, NOPD says
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; reward available for details that lead to arrests