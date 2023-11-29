BBB Accredited Business
Bayou Blue man arrested for multiple hotel fires

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Bayou Blue man was arrested for allegedly starting two hotel fires this month, as deputies with the State Fire Marshal continue to investigate his possible involvement in several other fires.

Deshaun Montgomery, 31, was booked into into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on Nov. 27, where he faces charges for one count of aggravated arson. A second warrant for an additional aggravated arson charge was obtained on Nov. 28.

The first arrest is associated with a fire reported around 5 p.m. on Nov. 27 at a hotel located in the 800 block of North Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux. Firefighters found an extinguished flare in a hallway of the lobby area of the hotel which had an almost full guest registry at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

The second warrant is associated with a fire reported less than 24 hours before, around 9 p.m. on Nov. 26 at a hotel located in the 100 block of Linda Ann Avenue in Gray. In this case, firefighters arrived to find an extinguished flare in a stairwell. About a dozen people were in this hotel at the time of the fire. Again, no one was injured.

While deputies were investigating the Gray case, the Thibodaux fire investigation request came in. Deputies then worked hand-in-hand with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Thibodaux Police to link the two cases and identify Montgomery as a suspect in both.

Later that evening, Terrebonne Sheriff’s deputies took Montgomery into custody on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. He was later booked on the Thibodaux aggravated arson charge and additional crimes related to that fire. He is currently pending booking for the Gray case.

In collaboration with local law enforcement partners, SFM deputies continue to investigate at least two other known, similar hotel fires in Houma and Mathews. However, it is believed there may be additional similar cases that are unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal asks the public to share any information about any of these known or potentially unknown hotel fire cases by submitting tips to our Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or online at lasfm.org.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

