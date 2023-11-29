BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Coach Mulkey to address media amidst Angel Reese and Katerie Poole absences

By John Eads and Allison Childers
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey is set to address the media Wednesday ahead of a Final Four rematch against Virgina Tech (9).

LSU (7) has won 5 straight games since dropping the opener to Colorado. The team has been playing without star forward Angel Reese since second half of the Kent State game. She’s missed four games for undisclosed reasons, after sitting out the entire second half of her last appearance against Kent State November 14.

So far, Coach Mulkey hasn’t said much on the situation but is expected to shed more light Wednesday and give an update on whether or not Reese will play against the Hokies Thursday night.

Katerie Poole has also missed some time on the court during the past stretch of games.

RELATED STORIES
Will Angel Reese return to LSU's lineup for Final Four rematch?
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese's absence to locker room issues
Angel Reese absent for second straight game
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence

No. 7 Tigers play host to No. 9 Virginia Tech Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Coach Mulkey will address the media Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation

Latest News

Ponchatoula native Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lion effort with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3...
Southeastern Lady Lions earn 64-36 road win over Wichita State
The Lady Lions are coming off their best season in program history. On the men's side, the...
Southeastern men and women’s basketball picked as preseason favorites to win Southland Conference title
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game...
Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, a spokesperson says
LSU guard Jalen Cook (3)
Former LSU guard Jalen Cook returning to Tigers
Southern athletic director Roman Banks and new men's basketball head coach Kevin Johnson
Southern introduces Kevin Johnson as new head coach of men’s basketball team