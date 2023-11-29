BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An argument and fight between two employees at a McDonald’s in New Orleans ended in gunfire, authorities report.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Canal Street around 10:48 a.m. Police say an adult male arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The Mid-City Security District says two employees had been arguing “all morning” and began fighting in the parking lot. One of the employees was armed, pulled out a gun, and shot the other in the leg.

No other information was readily available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation

Latest News

NOPD investigates shooting on Canal Street
For the first time in its history, the New Orleans Police Department plans to deploy drones to...
NOPD solicits public feedback on proposed drone program
John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Mar'quel Curtis and Lenyra Theophile will serve time in prison...
‘Choices have consequences:’ Orleans DA hails guilty verdict in trial of Linda Frickey’s killer
Male shot to death inside vehicle in New Orleans East, NOPD says