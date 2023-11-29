BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heart of Louisiana: Homer museum

By Dave McNamara
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMER, La. (WVUE) - A century ago, a discarded World War I military helmet sparked an interest in preserving the history of a small north Louisiana town.

Since then, the town of Homer has put together a museum that takes visitors from pioneer days to the oil boom to high fashion, as Dave McNamara shows in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Pregnant woman, sister injured in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Pregnant woman, sister caught in crossfire at Hammond pool hall shooting
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Homer museum
Lil Lagniappe
Lil’ Lagniappe
Breaking news
8 things to do this weekend: Jan. 18 – 20
Fox 8 Fan Cam