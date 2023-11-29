BBB Accredited Business
Jayden Daniels projected to be a top-10 NFL draft pick

Jayden Daniels accounted for 50 TD's this season.
Jayden Daniels accounted for 50 TD's this season.(WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jayden Daniels could win Heisman Trophy next week, and be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft come April.

The Athletic’s draft expert, Dane Brugler, projected the LSU quarterback to go No. 7 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is on a 1-year contract.

His No. 1 target at receiver, Malik Nabers is projected to go No. 6 to the New York Giants. His receiver mate, Brian Thomas, is projected to be picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 23.

The finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be announced on Monday, Dec. 4. The NFL Draft will take place Apr. 25-27 in Detroit, MI.

