Nicondra: A pattern change bringing rain for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After the promised cold start filtered sun is allowing for a comfortable Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 60s. The warmer temperatures are a signal of the changes already underway in our weather pattern. Expect clouds to lower and thicken through the overnight as winds become more easterly and southeasterly increasing moisture across the region. A developing surface low pressure system will push across the area from the west keeping our region in the warm sector of the storm system through Thursday evening. A few heavier storms with lightning and gusty winds are likely. The Storm Prediction Center places Southeast Louisiana in the lowest level Marginal Risk for severe storms for Friday. The cold front will stall keeping higher rain chances in place into Saturday with timing looking to maybe end rain early enough on Sunday to salvage a bit of the weekend.

