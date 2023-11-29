NOLA Public Schools says delayed registration process will now open Wednesday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After scrubbing Tuesday’s scheduled launch of online registration for K-12 students because of technical issues, NOLA Public Schools announced the process is ready to go forward Wednesday (Nov. 29).

The school district made the announcement Tuesday just before 11 p.m., in an email that did not specify what time on Wednesday parents can start submitting their main round enrollment applications. But the canceled Tuesday launch was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The registration procedure is called the NOLA Public Schools’ Common Application Process, or NCAP.

“Ensuring seamless access to the K-12 Main Round Enrollment application is a top priority for our district,” NOLA-PS communications director Taslin Alfonzo said in the emailed statement. “Despite rigorous testing of the NCAP portal over the past several weeks, unforeseen technical challenges arose for our enrollment team and development partners.

“Although the application portal was functioning smoothly earlier (Tuesday), a glitch surfaced during the final system check just before the scheduled 10 a.m. launch. This glitch would have jeopardized the successful completion and submission of applications. Upon discovering this issue, we immediately engaged with our development partners and have been collaborating tirelessly throughout the day and evening to address and resolve the problem.”

Alfonzo wrote that the delay “will not impact families’ ability to secure a seat for their scholars for the 2024-2025 school year.”

The NCAP’s K-12 main round enrollment will continue through Jan. 19, 2024. All applications, regardless of submission date, will be processed at the close of the main round enrollment window, Alfonzo said.

“We understand the importance of timely access for our families, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the delayed site launch,” Alfonzo added. “Our tardiness falls short of the standards of excellence we strive to uphold at NOLA Public Schools. This is a matter we do not take lightly.”

The statement said parents or families with questions about the enrollment process should contact the district’s enrollment team by email at enroll@nolapublicschools.com.

