NOPD solicits public feedback on proposed drone program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department plans to deploy camera-equipped drones to assist officers with operations, but first is seeking public input on a proposed policy to guide their use.

Residents had their first opportunity to weigh in on the drone technology, and to see firsthand the drones themselves, Tuesday night (Nov. 28) at the NOPD’s training academy.

The NOPD will take public input and feedback on the proposed program through Friday. You can find out more and view the draft policy here.

“Accident reconstruction, crime scenes, getting visuals of various crime scenes, hostage situations, different SWAT operations,” Deputy Chief Jonette Williams said in describing some of the operations the drones will be used in. “This tool is definitely going to help increase safety for the officers and increase public safety.”

The department posted its eight-page draft policy, outlining the authorization process for drone usage and some of the situations in which they will be used.

“It’s not just going to be where someone can just place a drone in the sky without receiving authorization or approval for that usage,” Williams said. “The NOPD is committed to transparency, we’re committed to accountability. That’s why we had this feedback period. That’s why we had this event, so the community could come out and actually see the drones, understand how we’re going to use them, how we intend to use them, to be able to have input in that policy.”

Some residents took issue with yet another surveillance tool being used by law enforcement in New Orleans.

“We find their proposed policy vague and ambiguous, especially with regards to the cost effectiveness and operation of the drone technology,” said Allie Beth Rose with the Eye On Surveillance coalition.

Rose pointed to the use of facial recognition technology, which was rolled out last year but has not resulted in arrests.

“We take a lot of issue with the idea of drones as a force multiplier, as described in the policy,” she said. “So often this term is used to justify expanding the surveillance tools our city has. And yet we find time and time again these surveillance tools are ineffective, expensive and racially biased.”

Supporters of the program point out drones already are in use within other jurisdictions, including by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police.

“It’s a tool in the toolbox of public safety, but it’s not the only tool law enforcement uses,” said Michelle Foster, vice president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “They’re going to, like everything with NOPD, have strict policies and procedures due to the (federal) consent decree they’re currently under.”

Foster said a reason the facial recognition has not yielded arrests is the strict policy that governs its usage.

“With the facial recognition, there’s very strict policies in relation to that. And they are using it very, very infrequently, to ensure it isn’t being used improperly,” she said.

Williams vowed NOPD would be transparent with the drones and that they would only be deployed for specific public safety missions.

“We’re going to take full accounting of how we use these drones, when we use these drones, documenting, auditing, all of these things to ensure the proper usage occurs with those drones,” she said. “I want the public to know we take this very seriously.”

