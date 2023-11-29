Orleans DA recently refused charges against man accused of Monday’s Seventh Ward homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man accused of murder during a spate of shootings in the Seventh Ward on Monday (Nov. 27) had been arrested twice on gun charges in 2022, but District Attorney Jason Williams’ office refused to prosecute one of the cases seven months ago.

Rahkeem Kenner was arrested Monday night on accusations that he shot two men -- one fatally -- around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Henriette Delille and St. Anthony streets. Bond for the 20-year-old murder suspect was set Tuesday at $1.25 million.

Kenner already was free on an $8,000 bond while awaiting trial on gun and narcotics charges stemming from a June 2022 arrest in New Orleans. He was due back in Judge Darryl Derbigny’s court in January for a hearing on motions in that case, for which he was charged with the illegal carrying of a firearm, illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

But Kenner was arrested again just over a year ago -- on Nov. 15, 2022 -- on more serious accusations. He was booked in that case with illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a firearm with a CDS, possession of methamphetamine and conspiring to execute bank fraud. His bond in that case was set at $45,000, but court records show Williams’ office declined to prosecute that case seven months ago, on April 13.

Williams defended that decision Tuesday.

“There’s nobody on the first floor, second floor or third floor (of the district attorney’s office) thinking, ‘Ah, maybe this guy will straighten up,’” Williams said. “When we have the evidence to present it in court, we present it.

“Sometimes we lose and sometimes we win those verdicts. You find me another prosecutor in this state that has personally tried a murder case to verdict, and then we’ll do a measure of who’s tough and who’s not.”

An Orleans Parish Magistrate Court commissioner on Tuesday ruled that if Kenner does make his $1.25 million bond in the murder case, he must abide by additional conditions that include wearing an electronic ankle monitor, maintaining 24-hour house arrest except for verifiable work, court or medical appointments, and notifying his monitoring service in advance any time he would leave his house with his destination and duration outside.

New Orleans police said four people were shot Monday around 4 p.m. around Henriette Delille and Pauger streets near St. Claude Avenue. The NOPD said one of the victims died at the hospital. Police have not said whether Kenner was one of the gunshot victims, but he is wearing an arm sling in his Orleans Justice Center jail booking photo.

Business owners in the area of Monday’s crime scene said they are frustrated and concerned.

“They drink, they drug and they kill,” barber Willie Adams said.

Adams said he has owned his business since 1984, and that it wasn’t until around 2015 that crime overtook the area. Several bullet holes pocked the exterior of his business after Monday’s gun battle.

“We in the shop, ducking all on the floor like it’s Vietnam or something,” Adams said. “It’s horrible around here.”

Adams said drug deals go down in plain sight all the time, with countless cars ripping through the area like it’s a racetrack. He said he’s tired of heartless outsider criminals coming around his corner.

“I got customers who come in here. Good, honest, decent people come in here,” Adams said. “Now, people are going to be afraid to come in here with all this going on.”

Adams said the violence has gotten out of control and he believes the NOPD needs to do more proactive policing.

“I don’t know where the police come from, when they rope it off and tape it off and have all these people. All these police show up,” Adams said. “But when they (criminals are) hanging, you don’t see police. When they’ve got 15, 20 of them on the corner, you don’t see police. When they over here dealing, over here dealing, over there dealing ... It’s going on and on and on, and I don’t know how many more murders going to have to take place before they realize something got to be done about this area right here.

“We in between two police precincts -- Fifth District and the First District -- and all you see is police fly past here. No stopping, no searching, no questioning.”

A half-mile away, another shooting victim was found inside an SUV that crashed near the CVS pharmacy on North Claiborne and Elysian Fields avenues. That victim, another man, was shot in the neck and taken for hospital treatment in critical condition. The NOPD initially said the two shooting victim scenes were connected, but later walked back that conclusion, saying possible ties between the incidents were still under investigation.

Adams said he was glad he wasn’t at work this time.

“The Lord told me to go pay my utility bill,” he said. “Thank God he told me, because I probably would’ve got shot in here. All the bullet holes. It’s just horrible.”

Residents nearby said the gunfire sounded like a war zone, as multiple shots rang out for what felt like forever. Many homeowners and business owners said they were afraid to speak about the incidents for fear of retaliation. One man, however, said he is fed up and is calling on people to stop hurting one another.

“New Orleans, the Big Easy. Why you got to fight and hurt one another?” Darryl P. asked. “I don’t understand. I really don’t understand why we got to fight one another. It don’t come from here. They bring it here.”

