BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pedestrian struck by three-wheeler killed at Marrero intersection, JPSO says

A pedestrian struck by a three-wheel motorcycle died Wednesday (Nov. 29) at the intersection...
A pedestrian struck by a three-wheel motorcycle died Wednesday (Nov. 29) at the intersection of Lapalco and Barataria boulevards in Marrero, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A pedestrian struck by a three-wheeled motorcycle died from his injuries Wednesday (Nov. 29) at a Marrero intersection, authorities said.

The adult male’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed, but the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said he was killed after being struck at the intersection of Lapalco and Barataria boulevards around 10:10 a.m.

According to the JPSO, a woman was driving the three-wheeler east on Lapalco when she lost control and struck the man in the intersection. The impact sent the man flying into the front of a white SUV waiting to turn on Lapalco, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, whose age and identity also was not disclosed, was ejected and landed in the median of Lapalco Boulevard. She was taken for hospital treatment of crash-related injuries and her condition was not disclosed.

The JPSO said toxicology samples collected from the woman driver will be submitted for analysis as part of the investigation. A decision on whether the woman will face criminal charges is pending results of the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation

Latest News

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry and Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams appeared together...
Landry says AG’s office will prosecute more New Orleans criminal cases
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans
Celebration in the Oaks LIVE on Thurs., Nov. 30 on Fox 8 Morning Edition
WATCH: 2023 Celebration in the Oaks special coverage Thurs., Nov. 30
Major Robert Hodges
Gov-Elect Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police