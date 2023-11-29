Pedestrian struck by three-wheeler killed at Marrero intersection, JPSO says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A pedestrian struck by a three-wheeled motorcycle died from his injuries Wednesday (Nov. 29) at a Marrero intersection, authorities said.

The adult male’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed, but the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said he was killed after being struck at the intersection of Lapalco and Barataria boulevards around 10:10 a.m.

According to the JPSO, a woman was driving the three-wheeler east on Lapalco when she lost control and struck the man in the intersection. The impact sent the man flying into the front of a white SUV waiting to turn on Lapalco, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, whose age and identity also was not disclosed, was ejected and landed in the median of Lapalco Boulevard. She was taken for hospital treatment of crash-related injuries and her condition was not disclosed.

The JPSO said toxicology samples collected from the woman driver will be submitted for analysis as part of the investigation. A decision on whether the woman will face criminal charges is pending results of the investigation.

