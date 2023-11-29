Pels qualify for In-Season Knock Out Round; McCollum to return vs 76ers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans have fallen to 9-9 after back-to-back losses to the Jazz but they could be getting a boost from beyond the arc soon as they prepare for extended In-Season Tournament play.

As far as the tournament goes, luck shined on the Pels Tuesday (Nov. 28) as Dallas took down Houston 121-115, which qualified New Orleans for the quarterfinal round as the winners of West Group B.

In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DoCFeNukmE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 29, 2023

The Kings will host the Pelicans on Monday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. (central).

me in July: the NBA in-season tournament kinda seems pointless and confusing



me in November: the NBA in-season tournament is an incredible idea and these games are pure cinema — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) November 29, 2023

Prior to the most recent losses, the Pelicans were on a 5-1 run over teams above .500 in the West, but lack of shooting caught up with them and shrank the floor against the 6-11 Jazz.

While Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have held it down offensively down low and from mid-range, the team struggled beyond the arc against Utah. But help could be on the way as early as Wednesday (Nov. 29) night at home against the 76ers.

The team has announced medical upgrades for C.J. McCollum (collapsed lung), Trey Murphy III (knee), and Matt Ryan (calf). McCollum was upgraded from “out” to “questionable”. Wednesday morning on his podcast, McCollum said that he will play vs 76ers.

Ryan and Murphy, who is eyeing a season debut, were both upgraded from “out” to “doubtful” for Wednesday, an indicator that they could be available in the coming days.

