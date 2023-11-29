Person fatally shot Tuesday in Pines Village, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was shot to death Tuesday night (Nov. 28) in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

New Orleans police provided scant details on the incident, saying only that a male gunshot wound victim was reported at 6:37 p.m. and declared dead inside a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Majestic Oaks Drive.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

