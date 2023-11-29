BBB Accredited Business
Person fatally shot Tuesday in Pines Village, NOPD says

A male victim was shot to death Tuesday (Nov. 28) in the 4400 block of Majestic Oaks Drive, in...
A male victim was shot to death Tuesday (Nov. 28) in the 4400 block of Majestic Oaks Drive, in the Pines Village section of New Orleans East, police said.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was shot to death Tuesday night (Nov. 28) in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

New Orleans police provided scant details on the incident, saying only that a male gunshot wound victim was reported at 6:37 p.m. and declared dead inside a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Majestic Oaks Drive.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

