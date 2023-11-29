Southeastern Lady Lions earn 64-36 road win over Wichita State

WICHITA, Ks. (WVUE) - The 4-3 Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions got their first road win of the regular season Tuesday (Nov. 28) night, taking down power five opponent Wichita State 64-36.

The Lady Lions, who rank top 25 nationally in both scoring defense and lowest field goal percentage for opponents, held the Shockers (3-4) to seven points in the first quarter and went into halftime with a 26-18 lead.

Ponchatoula native Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lion effort with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

For the Shockers, Tre’Zure Jobe finished with 10 points as the team’s leading scorer.

Southeastern blew the game wide open by going on a 10-0 run in the final quarter and gaining a 28-point lead with a minute remaining in regulation.

Taylor Bell also chipped in 12 points and 8 rebounds for Southeastern and Allasia Washington provided a spark off the bench with 11 points and 5 rebounds.

The midwestern road trip continues for Southeastern this week as they travel to Lawrence on Thursday (Nov. 30) to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 12:30 p.m. After a break, The Lady Lions will return to the Pride Roofing University Center in Hammond to host South Alabama on Friday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

