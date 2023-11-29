BBB Accredited Business
Southeastern Lady Lions earn 64-36 road win over Wichita State

The Lady Lions bring their trademark defense to Wichita for power five conference win
Ponchatoula native Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lion effort with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Ponchatoula native Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lion effort with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.(SLU Sports info)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Ks. (WVUE) - The 4-3 Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions got their first road win of the regular season Tuesday (Nov. 28) night, taking down power five opponent Wichita State 64-36.

The Lady Lions, who rank top 25 nationally in both scoring defense and lowest field goal percentage for opponents, held the Shockers (3-4) to seven points in the first quarter and went into halftime with a 26-18 lead.

Ponchatoula native Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lion effort with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

For the Shockers, Tre’Zure Jobe finished with 10 points as the team’s leading scorer.

Southeastern blew the game wide open by going on a 10-0 run in the final quarter and gaining a 28-point lead with a minute remaining in regulation.

Taylor Bell also chipped in 12 points and 8 rebounds for Southeastern and Allasia Washington provided a spark off the bench with 11 points and 5 rebounds.

The midwestern road trip continues for Southeastern this week as they travel to Lawrence on Thursday (Nov. 30) to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 12:30 p.m. After a break, The Lady Lions will return to the Pride Roofing University Center in Hammond to host South Alabama on Friday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

