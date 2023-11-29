Storm chances return for the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Enjoy the quiet and cold for now as storm chances are set to return to the forecast in the coming days.

It’s a cold start to your Wednesday but today’s weather will turn out to be quite beautiful by afternoon. Little wind, bright sun and highs climbing into the middle 60s will make for a perfect day of weather. Get out and enjoy it!

That all changes over the next 24 hours as clouds quickly increase ahead of rain chances moving in for Thursday. I’m thinking most of the day will probably just be cloudy with maybe a few showers in spots. The greater storm risk and sizable rain threat will come on Friday - possibly early. Then again Friday night going into Saturday as another round of wet weather is a possibility. Overall looking at the parameters, any severe risk will be relatively low and the heavy rain threat looks isolated at best.

Not all is lost for the weekend as I do see signs the rain and clouds try to clear for Sunday. Maybe the end of the weekend won’t be all that bad? Early next week sees a return of the sun and some cooler temperatures.

