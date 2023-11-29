BBB Accredited Business
WATCH: 2023 Celebration in the Oaks special coverage Thurs., Nov. 30

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Join us Thursday morning for a special Fox 8 Morning Edition live from New Orleans City Park’s most anticipated tradition, Celebration in the Oaks.

Coverage begins at 5 a.m. Thursday, November 30 on Fox 8. We’ll share the may features visitors can enjoy and get you in the holiday spirit.

You can watch the special coverage in the player above or at fox8live.com/live.

For generations, the month-long holiday lights festival has captivated visitors with enchanting displays. A tradition since the 1980s, Celebration in the Oaks runs for 37 days, ending on Dec. 30. Parents and children can enjoy the holiday music and lights

The event offers a driving tour and a walking tour. The driving tour, less than 2.5 miles long and lasting around 30 minutes, allows families to view the lights from their cars.

The walking tour, about an hour and a half long, includes access to the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and the Botanical Garden.

Tickets went on sale Nov. 1 and are available at celebrationintheoaks.com.

