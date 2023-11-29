Zurik: Fox 8 receives subpoena amid federal investigation into former NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The federal investigation into now-retired New Orleans police officer Todd Morrell takes another step forward.

A grand jury subpoena sent to WVUE-Fox 8 News asks for all stories we aired involving Morrell. Fox 8′s investigations into Morrell started in November 2021, and highlighted several days when Morrell claimed to be working NOPD shifts and off-duty detail shifts, but instead was racing cars at a Westbank motorsports park.

Morrell received a target letter from the federal government in early 2022. A target letter is usually an indication that charges are likely.

Attorney and Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says the recent subpoena could indicate the investigation is nearing a close.

“Because it’s a grand jury subpoena, and because this thing has been going on for a couple of years, you would have to think that maybe they want to show this video as a way to put a ribbon around what they’ve been talking about,” Raspanti said. “And maybe they’re coming to the end of this prosecution setup. We don’t know that. But maybe they’re coming to the end of this investigation, and this thing is going to be resolved either through indictment, through bill of information, or maybe they’re going to walk away from it.”

New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell presenting racing awards at the same time he was scheduled for a detail assignment. (WVUE-TV)

Our investigation compared Morrell’s timesheets to video from the Westbank Motorsports Park and online records.

On June 21, 2020, official online race results from the park showed Morrell finished first in a race at 9 a.m. Morrell’s NOPD timesheets from the same day showed he had a shift that started at 5 a.m., and that he was paid by taxpayers during the same time he was racing.

On Jan. 23, 2021, Morrell claimed to work a detail shift in the Fairgrounds neighborhood from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, results show Morrell drove in three races on the Westbank that day, at 9:40 a.m., 11:35 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

That same day, the National Auto Sport Association Nola streamed a live awards presentation from the racetrack on Facebook. That video shows Morrell handing out awards for the 2020 season, even giving an award to himself.

We found at least 10 instances where Morrell appeared to be racing cars while also collecting paychecks from taxpayers. The findings in stories produced by Fox 8 will be handed over to federal investigators, in order to comply with the subpoena.

According to the subpoena, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsberg is the lead prosecutor on the investigation. Ginsberg has worked on many high-profile cases, including the prosecutions of former north shore District Attorney Walter Reed, former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain, and state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson. Ginsberg also is currently working on an investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“I know a lot about Mr. Ginsberg. I’ve had multiple cases with him,” Raspanti said. “He’s a very hardworking guy, deliberate guy. He’s going to do what he’s going to do. I told him one time he’s like the tide rolling in, he just keeps on coming. And maybe he’s getting ready to crash onto the beach right now, because maybe we’re at the end of this thing.”

The federal investigation started more than two years ago. Morrell has since retired from the NOPD. Fox 8 reached out to former federal prosecutor Harry Rosenberg, who had been Morrell’s defense attorney, but didn’t hear back.

