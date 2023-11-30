BBB Accredited Business
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPLC) - The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an 11-year-old girl on suspicion of murder.

The girl, whos identity was not disclosed, is suspected of fatally shooting 36-year-old Kameran Bedsole on Nov. 14 in the 4700 block of Jasper Road in New Iberia. Deputies found Bedsole suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was arrested on Nov. 29. She was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder.

Officials say more arrests are expected as detectives continue their investigation.

