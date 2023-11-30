DA to seek death penalty in murders of Covington priest, church worker

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s office says it intends to pursue the death penalty for a man accused in the horrific killing a priest and a longtime church assistant.

The decision was announced in a court hearing on Thurs., Nov. 30. Defense attorneys say they are still waiting on the results of DNA evidence.

Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of fatally beating and stabbing Father Otis Young and Ruth Prats. The two were reported missing just hours before authorities found their bodies “burned beyond recognition” behind a business in Covington on East Gibson Street on Nov. 28, 2022.

Investigators say Tyson was riding his bike in the neighborhood that day and stopped to speak with the victims for a moment before riding off. Tyson reportedly returned on foot and forced entry into Prats’ home.

Tyson was arrested later the same day and booked with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of obstruction of justice, and single counts of resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.

49-year-old Antonio Tyson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice for a double homicide in Covington on Nov. 27, 2022. (St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

Tyson was released from prison three months before the murders after serving a 30-year sentence for rape.

Young had been a pastor at St. Peter Catholic Church for 10 years. Tyson had no known affiliation with St. Peter’s Church, according to police.

Related coverage

Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young

First of 2 Covington homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner

Second victim in downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker

Man arrested for double murders in Covington transferred to Angola after escape attempt

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.