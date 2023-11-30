FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain and storms are likely over the next few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rainy pattern we’ve been preaching about is officially here. A cold front is slowly moving into the region and will stall out bringing multiple rounds of rain through the weekend.

Light rain has started on the South Shore already this morning with thick clouds lingering through the day. We’ll get a brief lull in the rain action with the rain and storms picking back up by late afternoon through the evening. The rain intensity should increase overnight as the cold front moves in with the highest rain totals for the North Shore.

Rain chances look to back off through the day on Friday with sporadic showers and threatening skies. There is a low end severe storm threat. Any storm that forms could bring strong and gusty winds. But a larger complex looks to ride in along the stalled front overnight. It will bring heavy rain at times and could linger into Saturday morning as scattered rain.

The rain potential through Sunday morning. (WVUE Fox 8)

Saturday will be overcast with sporadic rain, but another weaker storm complex looks to move in overnight again. The several day rain total could bring anywhere from 2″-5″ with locally higher amounts on the North Shore. As of now the flood threat is low but will need to be watched closely as some areas could see repeated heavy rain in a storm period of time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.