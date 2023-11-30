FIRST ALERT: Storm chances ramp up for a few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quick changes are happening in weather as clouds are on the increase and rain won’t be too far behind.

A slow moving cold front pushing into Louisiana will lead to multiple days of storm chances locally. Through the day today, clouds will thicken and rain is likely to start trickling in by afternoon. Eventually the light showers will give way to a better chance at storms or downpours later tonight. A quick 1 - 2 inches of rain is possible from any of these bands of rain.

More storms are in the forecast for Friday and even into Saturday. Like I mentioned, this is a slow moving front so we’ll be on the radar watch at least through Saturday. I do see some signs of drier weather pushing in just in time for Saints Sunday. Between now and then, rainfall could add up to multiple inches in spots.

Eventually some weak fronts clear us out by early next week bringing dry skies and slightly cooler temperatures.

