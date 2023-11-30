BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

FIRST ALERT: Storm chances ramp up for a few days

Periods of heavy downpours are possible through Saturday
Your First Alert
Your First Alert(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quick changes are happening in weather as clouds are on the increase and rain won’t be too far behind.

A slow moving cold front pushing into Louisiana will lead to multiple days of storm chances locally. Through the day today, clouds will thicken and rain is likely to start trickling in by afternoon. Eventually the light showers will give way to a better chance at storms or downpours later tonight. A quick 1 - 2 inches of rain is possible from any of these bands of rain.

More storms are in the forecast for Friday and even into Saturday. Like I mentioned, this is a slow moving front so we’ll be on the radar watch at least through Saturday. I do see some signs of drier weather pushing in just in time for Saints Sunday. Between now and then, rainfall could add up to multiple inches in spots.

Eventually some weak fronts clear us out by early next week bringing dry skies and slightly cooler temperatures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation
SLU reports death of student amid police presence on campus

Latest News

The rain potential through the weekend.
A stormy pattern begins late Thursday and lingers through the weekend
Rain and storms likely starting during the day and lingering through the weekend.
Nicondra: A pattern change bringing rain for the weekend
Storms increase on Thursday
Storm chances return for the end of the week
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 29