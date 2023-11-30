Husband of Linda Frickey advances lawsuit against parents of the teens convicted of her death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to Nola.com, following the conviction of John Honore, the last teenager implicated in the Mid-City carjacking and murder of Linda Frickey, her husband Rickey Frickey is advancing a lawsuit against the parents of the involved youths.

Honore, 18, was found guilty of second-degree murder. His co-defendants, Briniyah Baker, 17, Lenyra Theophile, 16, and Mar’Qel Curtis, 16, had earlier pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter.

Nola.com reported the lawsuit, filed on March 21 in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, seeks over $50,000 for wrongful death, loss of income, and emotional suffering. The article says that the lawsuit was put on ice until the end of the case, according to the attorney for Rickey Frickey, Donald Hodges Jr.

According to Nola.com, Kathy Richard, Rickey Frickey’s sister, relayed his intention to pursue the civil case to highlight parental responsibility and public awareness of legal accountability for children’s crimes.

Linda Frickey, 73, was fatally attacked by the teens on March 21, 2022, while in her SUV on Bienville Street. She was dragged by the vehicle when they drove off with her caught in the seatbelt.

John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Mar'quel Curtis, and Lenyra Theophile will serve time in prison for the carjacking death of Linda Frickey (WVUE)

John Honore, who was 17 during the attack, is expected to receive a life sentence with possible parole after 25 years. The other three, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’Qel Curtis, were given 20-year prison sentences on Nov. 20.

