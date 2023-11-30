BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Jayden Daniels received his first national 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Thursday morning. This award is presented annually by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A.O. Smith Corporation.

According to the release, Daniels learned he won the award Thursday, November 30, when John Unitas, the son of the legendary Baltimore Colts quarterback called Daniels with the news.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Award is an annual award given to the nations top quarterback who shows great all around traits on and off the field.

Daniels now joins 2019 Heisman Winner Joe Burrow, as the only two players to win the award from LSU. He put together a record breaking season leading the nation in total offense (412.2), touchdown passes (40), and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134).

The quarterback is also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Maxwell Award and has hopes to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy. The finalists will be announced Monday, December 4 on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display...
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
50th Bayou Classic activities begin
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has his team back in the Top 20 after the Green Wave improved...
Tulane returns to Top 20, LSU falls five spots after loss at Alabama
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed the upcoming game against the Alabama Crimson...
Brian Kelly previews LSU game against Alabama
Tulane defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins reacts after a first-half tackle against Rice on...
LSU, Tulane move up in latest AP Top 25 football poll