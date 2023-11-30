BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally crushed while repairing car in New Orleans, police say

File photo of tools
File photo of tools(Pexels | MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was crushed to death by a car while he was working on it in New Orleans East, according to police.

The NOPD says the man, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was making repairs underneath a vehicle in the 7700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 8 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 29.

The vehicle fell and rolled backward, pinning the man beneath it, police say.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

