Man fatally crushed while repairing car in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was crushed to death by a car while he was working on it in New Orleans East, according to police.

The NOPD says the man, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was making repairs underneath a vehicle in the 7700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 8 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 29.

The vehicle fell and rolled backward, pinning the man beneath it, police say.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.