Mayor Cantrell leaves on weeklong trip to Dubai for climate conference

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell left New Orleans on Thurs., Nov. 30 en route to Dubai to attend a United Nations Climate Change Conference.

COP28 will be the first time the conference grants mayors a formal platform in climate discussions. It takes place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

In a statement released one day after a weekly press conference, during which she did not mention the trip to reporters, Cantrell says severe storms, heatwaves, saltwater intrusion, and droughts are all impacts of climate change negatively affecting New Orleans.

“These negative impacts, as a result of climate change, speak to the importance of attending COP28.... as we take collective, global action towards eliminating these risks and creating a safer, healthier environment for our people,” Cantrell said.

The mayor’s agenda in Dubai includes a meeting with White House Clean Energy Senior Advisor John Podesta on Dec. 2 to discuss federal funding for Mississippi River infrastructure. She’ll also participate in panels covering topics such as smart urban water policies, addressing extreme weather challenges and financing, and leading a just transition to end the fossil fuel era.

The trip comes less than a month after the Louisiana Board of Ethics filed charges against Cantrell for alleged violations related to previous first-class flight upgrades. The Nov. 9 filing states that the upgrades, totaling over $28,000, breach the city’s travel policy, which mandates seeking the lowest fares or reimbursing the city for deluxe accommodations.

The Ethics Board says Cantrell failed to timely reimburse the city for upgrades on 13 trips between Feb. 2021 and Aug. 2022. The mayor originally said she had no intentions of paying back taxpayer money.

Under pressure from City Council members, who threatened to dock her pay, Cantrell reimbursed the city in full about a year ago.

Cantrell is expected to return to New Orleans on Thurs., Dec. 7.

