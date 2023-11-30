Social media stars FreshxReckless using fame to combat juvenile violence

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA NOW) - New Orleans social media sensations, with over 1.3 million followers, FreshxReckless is breaking records on Instagram and TikTok. Their movement, embraced by celebrities like Deion Sanders and Odell Beckham Jr., is now taking a philanthropic turn. The dynamic duo of DeeLo and Mel are using their fame to combat juvenile violence.

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 35 people below the age of 18 have been killed in New Orleans since the beginning of Jan. 2023, a 40% increase over 2022.

DeeLo and Mel say their journey to social media stardom began simply; with authenticity and relatability.

“Really, just being ourselves with music, singing, dancing, and acting,” DeeLo said.

“Dancing. Acting a plum fool in the streets and recording different things and different ideas that we through in our day-to-day lives and just... put it on the internet,” Mel explained.

Now, they are directing their influence and the success of their TikTok chart-topping song “My Blicky” toward a critical cause. On TikTok, over 2.5 million posts have been made using the song’s audio.

Their new initiative, which they harmoniously dubbed “Guns Down, Blickys Up,” involves partnering with Youth Run NOLA, an organization dedicated to keeping kids off the streets through sports and other activities.

According to YouthRunNOLA.org, over 1,500 people between ages 8 and 20 at 40 schools across three parishes have run over 50,000 miles and logged 46,000 volunteer hours since its inception in 2010.

The organization is halfway through its Fall Season, during which runners participated in the UNCF 5k and the Crescent City 5k. Still to come is a two-mile Winter Celebration Run at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium on Dec. 9. The Spring Season kicks off on Jan. 20, 2024, with a Family Fun Run at Joe Brown Park.

“Okay, for some who may not know,” Shelby Latino, host of NOLA Now, asked. “What is a blicky?”

“A toy gun. That’s what you have fun with at your cousin’s or friend’s. No real guns, pick up the toy blicky,” DeeLo explained.

DeeLo and Mel say their goal is to encourage children to choose safe, recreational activities over potentially harmful ones. In partnering with Youth Run NOLA, they advocate for the importance of sports and other hobbies that can keep kids away from negative influences.

“Keep the kids off the streets,” DeeLo said.

“Different things that they’re doing for the kids to keep them off the streets like running and they just added some sports,” Mel continued.

“It’s a blessing,” DeeLo stated.

To follow their journey and support the cause, find @FreshxReckless on Instagram and TikTok. To support the duo by purchasing a foam blicky, visit MyBlicky.com.

