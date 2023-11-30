BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A stormy pattern begins late Thursday and lingers through the weekend

A cold front will bring the threat of storms
The rain potential through the weekend.
The rain potential through the weekend.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re warming up as we head into the second half of the week. But grab the umbrella and keep it handy. That warm up is coming with a pattern shift that will bring on and off storms for Thursday and into the weekend.

Tonight won’t be as cold as we’ll wake up on Thursday morning with widespread 40s. Highs will return to around 70 by the afternoon. High clouds stick around before rain arrives late Thursday afternoon through the evening.

A cold front will arrive very early on Friday morning. It could bring strong to severe storms. Heavy rain is also possible with any of these storms. We’ll keep a low end flood risk through the weekend. The cold front becomes stationary through Saturday and will bring on and off rain chances until it moves out on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation

Latest News

Rain and storms likely starting during the day and lingering through the weekend.
Nicondra: A pattern change bringing rain for the weekend
Storms increase on Thursday
Storm chances return for the end of the week
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 5 a.m.