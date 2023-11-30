A stormy pattern begins late Thursday and lingers through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re warming up as we head into the second half of the week. But grab the umbrella and keep it handy. That warm up is coming with a pattern shift that will bring on and off storms for Thursday and into the weekend.

Tonight won’t be as cold as we’ll wake up on Thursday morning with widespread 40s. Highs will return to around 70 by the afternoon. High clouds stick around before rain arrives late Thursday afternoon through the evening.

A cold front will arrive very early on Friday morning. It could bring strong to severe storms. Heavy rain is also possible with any of these storms. We’ll keep a low end flood risk through the weekend. The cold front becomes stationary through Saturday and will bring on and off rain chances until it moves out on Sunday.

