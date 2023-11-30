Tulane rallies for Saturday’s AAC Championship game against SMU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tulane Green Wave stares down the chance at back-to-back AAC championship wins.

Head coach Willie Fritz points out that it hasn’t happened since Herbert Hoover was in office.

“It was a couple of years ago,” Fritz joked. “So, this is a big ball game.”

Tulane takes on the SMU Mustangs on Saturday afternoon with a home-field advantage. The Green Wave is favored with a -3.5-point spread.

“It’s my favorite day of the week whenever we have a home game, honestly,” said one student.

It’s Josh Remetich’s favorite, too.

The offensive lineman was there for all the glory of last year’s championship win over UCF. He remembers the student section packed to the brim at least an hour before kickoff.

“Definitely coming out there and seeing them screaming and yelling is really exciting for us and brings us a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” Remetich said.

Coach Fritz got the crowd in on a bit of that, leading cheers and telling fans when the team has the ball to, “keep it down so those guys can hear what’s going on.”

“All the students are just so involved and so engaged in wanting to celebrate our football team because they’ve been doing such a good job,” said another student.

One of those with a job well done is the AAC offensive player of the year, Michael Pratt.

“I’m just extremely blessed to be able to come back and play here at Yulman Stadium one more time and be in the conference championship back-to-back years,” Pratt said. “Make sure y’all come out and enjoy! Roll wave!”

Remetich says the excitement on campus is growing.

“I just got out of class and the first thing the teacher said was, ‘You have a big game this week! Good luck, I’ll be there.’ So, we’re finally seeing everybody like the faculty and students support us.”

Remetich says he will be honoring his pregame ritual of one plate of healthy foods like salad, chicken, and tons of carrots for eyesight like his mother taught him. He’ll have another plate full of buttery pasta. He says you have to eat big to play big.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. at Yulman Stadium.

