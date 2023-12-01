Box van essential for animal care stolen from Louisiana SPCA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported the theft of a box van from their campus, a vehicle crucial for transporting animals and distributing food to food pantries.

The air-conditioned van is vital for the SPCA’s operations, particularly in ensuring animal welfare. The organization emphasizes the urgency of recovering the vehicle for their continued service.

The NOPD is investigating, and the public is urged to report any information about the missing truck to assist in its recovery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.