BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Box van essential for animal care stolen from Louisiana SPCA

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported the theft of a box van from their campus, a vehicle crucial for transporting animals and distributing food to food pantries.

The air-conditioned van is vital for the SPCA’s operations, particularly in ensuring animal welfare. The organization emphasizes the urgency of recovering the vehicle for their continued service.

The NOPD is investigating, and the public is urged to report any information about the missing truck to assist in its recovery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

Officials are searching for 38-year-old Kendrick McGee, accused of fatally shooting Timothy...
New Orleans murder suspect evaded deputies after being handcuffed on scene, officials say
Kendrick McGee wanted for Canal Street murder, escaped post-arrest
Kendrick McGee wanted for Canal Street murder, escaped post-arrest
ZURIK: Council allocates millions more to unpaid judgments
Luck Dog hot dog carts have reaped the benefits of a decades-old ordinance giving them a...
New Orleans council approves ordinance changes, expanding push cart food sales in French Quarter