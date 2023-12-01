BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued through Saturday night as heavy rains move in

By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 6 pm tonight through Saturday night at 6 p.m. as areas that already saw several inches of rain can expect 2 to 4 inches more through the overnight.

Later tonight after 8 p.m., rain will pick up from the southwest and move into the area. this will last through 6 a.m. Saturday with some areas picking up 2-4 inches of rain.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the lowest level marginal risk for severe storms meaning one or two storms could have particularly gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado.

The biggest threat with this rain will be high rain totals. We expect an additional 2 to 4 inches or more through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend as rain chances go to zero with clouds hanging in. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

