FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued through Saturday night as heavy rains move in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 6 pm tonight through Saturday night at 6 p.m. as areas that already saw several inches of rain can expect 2 to 4 inches more through the overnight.

Bruce: Your weather Authority is issuing a FIRST ALERT for tonight through Saturday morning for spotty heavy downpours and a Flash Flood watch overnight through Saturday morning. Lowland flooding is possible with training downpours. pic.twitter.com/Jw35PZmSag — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 1, 2023

Later tonight after 8 p.m., rain will pick up from the southwest and move into the area. this will last through 6 a.m. Saturday with some areas picking up 2-4 inches of rain.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the lowest level marginal risk for severe storms meaning one or two storms could have particularly gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado.

The biggest threat with this rain will be high rain totals. We expect an additional 2 to 4 inches or more through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend as rain chances go to zero with clouds hanging in. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

