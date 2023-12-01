BBB Accredited Business
Cases of mystery dog illness spread to dozens of states, no reported cases in Louisiana

While we have no reported cases in Louisiana, it is something that our local officials are keeping an eye on.
By Alece Courville
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As experts try to find the cause and cure of the contagious mystery respiratory illness in dogs, The American Veterinary Medical Association says cases have spread to more than a dozen states.

“There’s a lot of discussion about flu like symptoms and respiratory illness in dogs around the United States. It has been in several areas. We have not seen it in Louisiana,” explained Mike Strain, Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner.

Strain says the disease was detected among dogs a few months ago in other regions of the country.

“It could be a variant of the flu virus or another type of variant that is regional,” added Strain.

While there is still much to be learned about the disease and how it spreads, experts say keep contact with other dogs to a minimum.

“So far, there is not what we call a definitive diagnosis to identify exactly what the virus is,” Strain continued.

Some of the common reported symptoms include:

  • Coughing
  • Sneezing
  • A low grade fever
  • Nasal discharge

“Make sure your dog is fed a proper diet and they remain healthy. Keep stress down like anybody with the flu and keep them vaccinated. There are good vaccines for dogs and cats,” Strain said.

