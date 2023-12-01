BBB Accredited Business
Clash of Titans: No. 17 Tulane hosts No. 25 SMU in AAC Championship showdown

Quarterback Michael Pratt (7) celebrates his touchdown pass in the second half of Tulane's...
Quarterback Michael Pratt (7) celebrates his touchdown pass in the second half of Tulane's 29-16 victory over UTSA Friday (Nov. 25) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a highly anticipated AAC title clash, No. 17 Tulane (11-1) will look to defend their championship against No. 25 SMU (10-2), with both teams boasting undefeated conference records.

Saturday’s showdown in Yulman Stadium promises high stakes and intense competition.

Tulane’s head coach, Willie Fritz, has led the Green Wave to over 20 victories in the last two seasons, earning him back-to-back coach of the year awards and making him a sought-after candidate for coaching positions in power conference programs.

The spotlight also shines on Tulane’s all-time passing leader Michael Pratt, who was crowned AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

SMU faces a challenge as quarterback Preston Stone’s season-ending injury thrusts backup Kevin Jennings into a pivotal role.

The championship game is poised to be a defensive showcase, with Tulane and SMU fielding top-tier defensive units.

Related: Tulane rallies for Saturday’s AAC Championship game against SMU

For Tulane, the opportunity to secure consecutive titles is a historic one, not achieved since 1930 and 1931. SMU is in pursuit of its first conference title since 1984.

The winner will earn a spot in a New Year’s Day bowl.

