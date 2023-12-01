BBB Accredited Business
Fire on Hwy 51 near Pine Island Subdivision in Ponchatoula

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large fire broke out on Highway 51 in front of Pine Island Subdivision in Ponchatoula, according to the Ponchatoula Times.

The fire started between 6:30 and 7 p.m. from a pile of trees cleared from about an acre of land.

Firefighters fought the blaze from the highway, and the road was closed. The fire was under control by 8 p.m. The cause of the fire and the responsible party are unknown.

Residents are advised to avoid the area and allow access for emergency vehicles. The road remains closed for safety checks and investigation.

Updates will be provided as more information is available.

