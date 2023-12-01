Fire on Hwy 51 near Pine Island Subdivision in Ponchatoula

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large fire broke out on Highway 51 in front of Pine Island Subdivision in Ponchatoula, according to the Ponchatoula Times.

The fire started between 6:30 and 7 p.m. from a pile of trees cleared from about an acre of land.

Firefighters fought the blaze from the highway, and the road was closed. The fire was under control by 8 p.m. The cause of the fire and the responsible party are unknown.

Massive fire on Hwy 51 (Veterans) in front of Pine Island Subdivision. Firefighters are fighting the blaze from the... Posted by The Ponchatoula Times on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Residents are advised to avoid the area and allow access for emergency vehicles. The road remains closed for safety checks and investigation.

Updates will be provided as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.