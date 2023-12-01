FIRST ALERT: A stormy morning commute with rain storms on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front is arriving from the west bringing rain and storms into our area throughout the morning. That front will stall out over the next few days allowing for periodic rain and storms with the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds.

Storms have arrived on the North Shore first this morning and will make their way to the South Shore area around the 8 am to 10 am timeframe. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. There is a low end threat for severe weather and flooding but it will be monitored closly. The storms look to be losing their steam the farther east they move this morning. This will bring a brief lull in the storms for the afternoon under cloudy skies with highs back in the 70s.

As the cold front settles across SE Louisiana, it will bring another cluster of storms tonight and into Saturday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threat from these storms. They’ll become scattered through Saturday with periodic breaks.

The storm chances will continue into Sunday morning. By that afternoon, we’ll have a chance a dry sky even though we should stay cloudy.

A widespread 2″-6″ of rainfall is possible with some areas seeing locally higher amounts. Any area that sees storm training - which would be repeated hits by storms - has the potential for flooding.

