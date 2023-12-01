FOX 8 Defenders: New Orleans council greenlights tax enforcement on negligent non-profit property owners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Friday (Dec. 1) passed an ordinance granting legal authority to compel non-profit property owners, particularly those with deplorable living conditions, to pay taxes.

This marks the final step following a series of Fox 8 Defenders reports exposing appalling conditions in apartments owned by a religious non-profit.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the city of New Orleans gains the ability to enforce tax payments on non-profit property owners whose properties pose health or safety risks. Spurred by a constitutional amendment that Louisiana voters overwhelmingly passed in October, the move allows the city to address code enforcement violations promptly.

“This is a tremendous success that is going to allow us to finally push out these disreputable non-profits that are literally making money off misery,” Council President JP Morrell said.

For the city to take action, three code enforcement violations within a year must occur. Last year, Fox 8 Defenders exposed the deplorable living conditions at The Willows in New Orleans East, owned by a tax-exempt religious non-profit based in Tennessee.

The new rules aim to address egregious situations Fox 8 uncovered, such as ceilings caving in and mold-infested walls.

Our stories prompted Councilwoman Helena Moreno to join forces with State Rep. Jason Hughes, who authored the proposal, which allows local municipalities across the state to remove the tax-exempt status from non-profit organizations neglecting their residential properties.

“This is another meaningful tool in the toolbox. It’s a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together,” said Rep. Hughes.

