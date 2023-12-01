Man critically injured in crash with suspected drunken officer speaks out for first time

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - Seth Klaare is breaking his silence on a harrowing head-on collision involving a former officer accused of driving drunk and a state trooper who has since resigned.

The 23-year-old was initially deemed at fault by police when the crash happened over the Easter weekend until his father unearthed video evidence that led to criminal charges against a Franklinton police officer.

Klaare’s injuries nearly killed him, landing him in the ICU in a coma. After eight months of rehab, with plates in his arm and leg, he says the effects linger. He undergoes therapy twice a week.

“If you put a job in front of me, it takes me a second,” Klaare explained. “My response time isn’t as good as it was.”

As he lay unconscious on April 8, at the intersection of Hwy. 1077 and 1078 in Folsom, Louisiana State Police Trooper Brett Dupree charged Klaare with crossing the center line, striking a truck driven by former Franklinton Police Officer Leonard Holloway. His wife, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Holloway, was in the passenger seat.

Franklinton police officer Leonard Holloway was terminated after state police say he drunkenly crashed into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Seth Klaare, who was sent to the ICU for his injuries. (Franklinton PD/Family members)

“They delivered him at the hospital with that citation,” Seth’s father Joost recalled. “Everybody knows for fender benders, reports take a long time, but this was a big accident report (and) he had it that night.”

Joost’s suspicion of Dupree’s report led him to the scene of the crash two days later, where he discovered crucial video evidence from a nearby store.

“She showed me the video and it was clear as day,” Joost said. “It was not Seth’s fault.”

“If you want to get back to normal, you have to fight,” Seth said.

The footage contradicted Dupree’s initial account, prompting an investigation by LSP’s Internal Affairs division which found Holloway registered a blood alcohol level of .094 on a blood test taken at the hospital after the crash.

“It is horrible to have a child critically injured, with guilt pinned on that kid, and the reasons were fictitious and you start questioning law enforcement,” Joost said.

Holloway was booked into jail on April 22 one count of first-degree vehicular negligent injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving left of the center lane. The Franklinton City Council fired him shortly after.

“I was in a wheelchair. I couldn’t turn my neck,” Seth said.

Dupree, who handled the erroneous initial report, was placed on administrative reassignment and resigned on Sept. 1.

Holloway’s wife was placed on desk duty during the sheriff’s office’s internal investigation. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says she was disciplined and returned to duty.

After hearing that the store’s owner is dealing with alleged intimidation from the sheriff’s office, the Klaare’s wonder who else may be involved.

‘I think, for everybody involved, there should be accountability,” Joost said. “Anybody who was there might have played a role.”

“They’re going to have each other’s backs - good or bad,” Seth said.

Holloway’s trial is scheduled for January.

Seth, now 24, is on the road to recovery, hopeful he can return to his job as a deisel mechanic next year.

