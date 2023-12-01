BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans council approves ordinance changes, expanding push cart food sales in French Quarter

By Dannah Sauer and Lee Zurik
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Fri., Dec. 1 unanimously made changes to an ordinance that expands push cart food sales in the French Quarter, essentially wiping out a long-standing monopoly held by Lucky Dogs.

Following a series of Fox 8 investigations, which exposed the impact of a 1972 ordinance favoring the popular hot dog stands, the council has taken steps to open up the market.

Last month, the council voted to reallocate some of Lucky Dogs’ permits to new vendors, breaking the decades-old exclusivity.

On Friday, councilmembers amended the ordinance, specifying new guidelines for vendors, promoting fair competition and broader options for consumers.

The ordinance now allows sales in the French Quarter from 10-2 a.m. and mandates a minimum distance of 30 feet between vendors. Vendors must not block wheelchair ramps.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

Latest News

Former NOPD Sgt. Todd Morrell, seen in video appearing to be driving in a race at NOLA...
Zurik: Fox 8 receives subpoena amid federal investigation into former NOPD officer
Zurik: Federal investigation into former NOPD sergeant includes subpoena to Fox 8
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
A joint investigation by Fox 8 and the Louisiana Illuminator has uncovered troubling...
Tapped Out: Investigation finds deeper issues with New Orleans’ drinking water