New Orleans council approves ordinance changes, expanding push cart food sales in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Fri., Dec. 1 unanimously made changes to an ordinance that expands push cart food sales in the French Quarter, essentially wiping out a long-standing monopoly held by Lucky Dogs.

Following a series of Fox 8 investigations, which exposed the impact of a 1972 ordinance favoring the popular hot dog stands, the council has taken steps to open up the market.

Last month, the council voted to reallocate some of Lucky Dogs’ permits to new vendors, breaking the decades-old exclusivity.

On Friday, councilmembers amended the ordinance, specifying new guidelines for vendors, promoting fair competition and broader options for consumers.

The ordinance now allows sales in the French Quarter from 10-2 a.m. and mandates a minimum distance of 30 feet between vendors. Vendors must not block wheelchair ramps.

