Nicondra: First Alert for rain and storms into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Light to moderate rain will continue to increase through the late night with a few stronger storms likely. The promised weather system moving across the middle of the country continues to push moisture north with strong winds in the upper levels helping to develop showers and storms across the region. High rain totals are likely through Sunday morning with as much as 2″ to 6″ of rain possible in some locations. We will see some breaks in the rain between rounds of heavier down pours, but cloudy and damp conditions will linger. The strongest storms are likely late Friday evening into the early hours on Saturday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.