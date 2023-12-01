BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: First Alert for rain and storms into the weekend

Some could be strong to severe
Wet weather in control through the next several days leading to several inches of rain...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Light to moderate rain will continue to increase through the late night with a few stronger storms likely. The promised weather system moving across the middle of the country continues to push moisture north with strong winds in the upper levels helping to develop showers and storms across the region. High rain totals are likely through Sunday morning with as much as 2″ to 6″ of rain possible in some locations. We will see some breaks in the rain between rounds of heavier down pours, but cloudy and damp conditions will linger. The strongest storms are likely late Friday evening into the early hours on Saturday morning.

Latest News

The rain potential through Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain and storms are likely over the next few days
Noon forecast for Thurs., Nov. 30
Your First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Storm chances ramp up for a few days
Morning weather update for Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 a.m.