Nicondra: Promised rain continues across the region

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We saw the expected wet commute with some heavy downpours and higher rain totals. Many locations, especially north of Lake Pontchartrain and in the New Orleans metro area, received 2 to 3 inches of rain. A few showers linger through midday, but stronger storms will pick up again for the evening and overnight. The Storm Prediction Center keeps southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the lowest level marginal risk for severe storms meaning one or two storms could have particularly gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. The biggest threat with this rain will be high rain totals. We expect an additional 2 to 3 inches or more through Sunday morning. If we see storms begin to move over the same areas that could increase the risk for Flash Flooding with a heavy down pour, but as we are coming off a very dry stretch as long as rain continues slow and steady as it has mostly been we could just collect some good soaking rain through the weekend. With plenty of events on Saturday there are opportunities for breaks, but for the most part it will be a rainy, wet day with another storm risk late evening.

