BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOFD responds to fire in French Quarter on Dauphine Street

A fire occurred in a building Thursday night (Nov. 30) in the French Quarter. It happened in...
A fire occurred in a building Thursday night (Nov. 30) in the French Quarter. It happened in the 500 block of Dauphine Street, between Toulouse and St. Louis Streets.(@yayaleeshell)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire occurred in a building Thursday night (Nov. 30) in the French Quarter. It happened in the 500 block of Dauphine Street, between Toulouse and St. Louis Streets.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the scene.

No immediate information on injuries or damage was available, but several fire units were present, and flames were visible from a building.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation

Latest News

Union leaders appeal to New Orleans City Council for expanded union and improved work conditions
Union leaders push for RTA changes at New Orleans City Council committee
Klaare Doing better, As Police investigaiton continues
Man critically injured in crash with suspected drunken officer speaks out for first time
Man critically injured in crash with suspected drunken officer speaks out for first time
Man critically injured in crash with suspected drunken officer speaks out for first time
Union leaders appeal to New Orleans City Council for expanded union and improved work conditions
Union leaders appeal to New Orleans City Council for expanded union and improved work conditions
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Antonio Tyson
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Antonio Tyson