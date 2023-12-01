NOFD responds to fire in French Quarter on Dauphine Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire occurred in a building Thursday night (Nov. 30) in the French Quarter. It happened in the 500 block of Dauphine Street, between Toulouse and St. Louis Streets.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the scene.

No immediate information on injuries or damage was available, but several fire units were present, and flames were visible from a building.

