BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Parents booked with murder of 9-month-old boy killed in camper fire, sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD (WVUE) - Charges have been upgraded for the parents of an infant who died in a camper fire in St. Bernard, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann.

Deputies say they responded to calls of a live-in camper fully engulfed in flames with a baby inside in the 4800 block of Delacroix Highway on Sept. 18.

A 9-month-old boy reportedly suffered severe burns in the fire and was rushed to a hospital. He died from his injuries one month later on Oct. 18, authorities say.

The baby’s parents, Ryan Keenan Sr., 36, and Cassie Latapie, 32, were also taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and released.

Both parents were arrested as the investigation continued.

Keenan was initially arrested on Sept. 25 and booked on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Latapie was arrested four days later and booked on the same charge.

Charges for both parents were upgraded to second-degree murder on Nov. 15, Sheriff Pohlmann said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
SLU student dead after incident at biology building
Surveillance video captured Linda Frickey's gruesome murder on camera.
John Honore convicted of second-degree murder in death of Linda Frickey
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation

Latest News

A large fire broke out on Highway 51 in front of Pine Island Subdivision in Ponchatoula.
Fire on Hwy 51 near Pine Island Subdivision in Ponchatoula
NOFD responds to fire in French Quarter on Dauphine Street
NOFD responds to fire in French Quarter on Dauphine Street
Fire on Hwy 51 near Pine Island Subdivision in Ponchatoula
Fire on Hwy 51 near Pine Island Subdivision in Ponchatoula
L to R: Ukrainian Parliament member Davyd Arakhamia, Ukraine Consul General Vitalii Tarasuik...
Ukrainian delegation visits New Orleans