Plaza Tower sale continues amid city’s demolition contingency planning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The attorney representing Plaza Tower’s owner said there’s no need for New Orleans to tear the building down as the city lays the groundwork for demolition, should it get to that point.

Code Enforcement drafted a procurement plan to demolish Plaza Tower. That will mean selecting a vendor to do a complete assessment of the building, providing a plan including cost, a timeline, and a method for how the building would come down, and being ready to conduct the demolition should it become warranted.

“We always make clear to developers even as we’re holding their feet to the fire to fix a building to repair the blight, we want to be supportive partners,” said Thomas Mulligan, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Business & External Affairs.

Local developer and owner of Plaza Tower Joe Jaeger’s attorney, Stephen Dwyer, said demolition won’t be necessary.

“We don’t believe it’s a viable option. Plaza Tower in its current condition is not providing any threat to public safety at all,” said Stephen Dwyer, Attorney for entities that own Plaza Tower. “The various alleged violations have been addressed at a cost of over $1.5 million and we believe the building is as buttoned up as it can be.”

The most recent round of fines against Plaza Tower were handed down a couple of months back to the tune of $220,000 and based on 13 repeat violations. Dwyer said his client will continue keeping the building in compliance and as safe as possible.

He said Plaza Tower is under contract for sale and in the inspection period, adding they accept backup offers.

“It is really not helpful in the sale process to have chatter in the background about a potential demolition of the building. That doesn’t help get the sale done. It doesn’t help encourage the new buyer who would like to develop the building,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said they’re moving in the right direction, but he doesn’t have a timeline for the sale.

“In today’s market we’ve got high interest rates, and we’ve got high insurance rates and that’s making financing impossible in many cases. So, it could be that we have to wait for an upturn in the economy, a downturn in the interest rates, better insurance rates,” Dwyer said.

Former Code Enforcement Director Thomas Mulligan said it’d be great to see the decades-long blighted building redeveloped.

“It’s downtown. It’s a big building. It has architectural significance, and so I really hope the whole community comes together and finds a future use for this building and this is really in the developer’s hands right now to put together a project and get it moving,” Thomas Mulligan.

With that being said, there is a contingency plan in place.

“It has posed a public danger in the past. We’ve taken steps to mitigate that danger but if it degrades and becomes a really acute problem, we’re not going to hesitate to commence the demolition of it,” Mulligan said.

Dwyer said the city administration has helped work with his client while he tries to get the building sold.

“Mr. Jaeger is 100% committed to selling the building and doing everything that he can to bring in the right buyer who’s going to develop in a way that’s going to make the city proud,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the $1.5 million that went towards making the building as safe and secure as possible included two net systems around the building, fencing around the entire site, hiring an engineering firm to determine the Plaza Tower is structurally sound, along with a 24/7 security.

