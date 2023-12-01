BBB Accredited Business
Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug

Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in Miami Monday night. (Source: @ColeThereum / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Rapper Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in Miami Monday night.

He stopped his “Circus Maximus” tour inside the Kaseya Center and called out the couple for fighting, having the spotlight follow them in the crowd.

The “Utopia” rapper told them to hug it out and to have a good time.

The woman involved in the argument was reluctant to hug it out, but eventually caved into Scott’s repeated requests.

Laughing, she finally stood up and agreed to a hug and the show went on.

The rapper announced in November he was adding 11 more dates to his tour which will now conclude in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 31.

