Rookie of the Year candidates could face off as Pels host Spurs; Murhpy returns for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pair of Rookie of the Year potential finalists could face off Friday (Dec. 1) when the Pelicans host the 3-15 Spurs at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

This year’s No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French center-forward, is expected to be a game-time decision ahead of Friday’s game as a hip injury has him listed as “questionable”. The 7′5 big man is one of the most highly touted draft picks in recent history with his ability to outreach defenders inside, shoot from beyond the arc, and handle the ball like a guard. Wembanyama currently averages 19.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.6 bpg.

The Pelicans have their own dark horse candidate for Rookie of the Year in shooting guard Jordan Hawkins. The 21-year-old and National Champion from Connecticut averages 13.5 ppg on 37 percent from 3-point range. He leads all Pelicans in minutes played, is top 20 in the league in field goal percentage, and top 10 in 3-pointers taken. For all rookies so far, there isn’t a better deep shooter than Hawkins. According to NBA stats, he’s making more than 60 percent of his shots and taking more than 80 percent of shots than others in his class.

Despite all the hype for Wembanyama, he and Hawkins currently hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the race, according to the NBA’s Rookie Ladder. OKC’s Chet Holmgren leads the way with averages of 17.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.2 bpg. Holmgren is a similar player to Wembanyama, 7′1 forward-center with guard skills, who missed all of last season due to injury.

For Hawkins, it’ll be tough to beat out the big guys but his surprisingly steady production has consistently put his name in the mix and kept the Pelicans afloat while they’ve waited on the return of shooters out with injury.

Now that C.J. McCollum has returned and Trey Murphy III is expecting to make his season debut Friday, minutes and shot attempts for Hawkins may trend downward. However, Hawkins can still be a dark horse rookie award candidate by turning in more efficient numbers as the team expects to space the floor with a healthy pairing of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

