New Orleans murder suspect evaded deputies after being handcuffed on scene, officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over a week after an alleged murder suspect evaded deputies’ custody at the scene of the shooting, an arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Kendrick McGee.

The shooting happened on Wed., Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, in the 800 block of Canal Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the victim, an adult male, was taken to a hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says two reserve deputies working a detail near the scene heard the gunfire. The Sheriff’s Office said the deputies quickly handcuffed McGee as another suspect took off.

One deputy reportedly chased after the second suspect while the first began helping the shooting victim, who later died. Deputies said during the chaos, McGee took off while handcuffed.

“Maybe they should have handcuffed the person to a post, but you’re dealing with chaos,” said Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

On Fri., Dec. 1, an arrest warrant was issued for McGee for one count of second-degree murder.

Officials are searching for 38-year-old Kendrick McGee, accused of fatally shooting Timothy Sams, 28, in the 800 block of Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 27. (Mykal Vincent | OPSO)

“This is a murder suspect. That’s a priority,” said Goyeneche. “So, they are going to use every resource available, now that they know who he is, to locate him as quickly as possible.”

When asked why the public was not notified sooner, an OPSO spokesperson said when police arrived on scene, it became the NOPD’s case. Goyeneche says the delay in public notification could have been strategic.

“That was a strategic decision made by NOPD because they’re driving this investigation,” Goyeneche said. “What I suspect happened is that they attempted to locate the individual, but have not been able to locate them yet.”

In multiple emails to NOPD, FOX 8 asked if the department ever issued a BOLO -- or be-on-the-lookout -- advisory to surrounding agencies. We also asked why the public was not made aware of the search for the murder suspect sooner.

An NOPD spokesperson said, “Information is released publicly when said information is confirmed and it is determined that releasing the information would not be counterproductive to the investigation.”

“I suspect that they will probably release some photographs and maybe get this case to the U.S. Marshals and ask them to assist them in locating this suspect,” Goyeneche said.

If you have any information that may be useful, you’re asked to call police.

