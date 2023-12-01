Seimone Augustus chosen for Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

The following is a news release from LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s own Seimone Augustus, a generational player who made a transformational impact on women’s basketball, was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday night as she added to her long list of accomplishments throughout her career.

“When you think about all the qualities involved in being a Hall of Fame player, no one checks all the boxes like Seimone,” LSU Associate Head Coach Bob Starkey said who coached Augustus during her time at LSU. “But what brings me the most pride is that she was a hall of fame person and teammate as well — I know of no one more deserving.”

Augustus will be inducted with two of her former WNBA teammates. Joining her in the WBHOF Class of 2024 will be Maya Moore and Taj McWilliams-Franklin who Augustus played with on the Minnesota Lynx. Augustus and Moore won WNBA titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 together. McWilliams-Franklin was on the 2011 WNBA Championship Lynx team with Augustus and Moore.

Joining that trio in the 2024 WBHOF induction class are veteran player Rita Gail Easterling, NBA/WNBA/college official Violet Palmer and coaches Sue Phillips and Roonie Scovel.

The induction ceremony will be April 27, 2024, at the Tennessee Theater in downtown Knoxville.

Earlier this year on a sunny January 15 day, Augustus became the first LSU female student-athlete with a statue in her honor in LSU’s Plaza of Legacy. Her statue stands with other LSU Basketball icon statues of “Pistol” Pete Maravich, Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit.

“Seimone was a singular talent who inspired basketball players across the world and helped transform LSU’s Women’s Basketball team into a national powerhouse,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said prior to the statue unveiling. “She will long be remembered as LSU’s greatest female student-athlete.”

No other LSU Women’s Basketball player impacted her team and sport more than Augustus. The Baton Rouge native and 2005 graduate of LSU helped lead the Tigers to three consecutive Final Four appearances and was named both National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year twice. She’s also a two-time recipient of the Wooden Award and the Honda Award – the two most prestigious honors in women’s college basketball.

“Seimone Augustus is one of the greatest players in the history of our game. She has been successful at every level of basketball, and what she did for this program and this university deserves to be recognized,” LSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey said.

Augustus earned three first team All-America honors and won the 2006 NCAA Class Award, which is given to the nation’s premier senior student-athlete based on achievement in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

Augustus’ No. 33 jersey has hung from the rafters of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center since Jan. 26, 2010, when she became the first LSU female student-athlete to have her jersey retired.

Augustus is one of only five Tigers to top the 2,000-point mark, and she ended her career with 2,702 points, the second-highest total in program history.

In 140 games, Augustus and the Tigers went 121-19 and finished each season ranked among the top five teams in the nation. LSU lost back-to-back games only one time during her career, and the 121 victories stand as the most-ever for the program over a four-year span.

The Augustus effect helped LSU’s popularity in women’s basketball reach an all-time high as the Tigers averaged 5,227 fans for the 59 home games during her four-year career, which included 15,233 against Tennessee in 2005 and 15,217 against the Lady Vols in 2003.

Augustus was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx. In her 15-year WNBA career, Augustus won four championships and was named MVP of the 2011 WNBA Finals. The 2006 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Augustus earned All-WNBA first team honors in 2012 and was a second team selection five times. She was an eight-time All-Star.

In 391 regular-season WNBA games, Augustus scored over 6,000 points and ranks among the league’s Top 10 all-time scorers.

On the world’s stage, Augustus won three gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) as a member of the United States Olympic Team.

